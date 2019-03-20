Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday unveiled the first Punjabi dictionary prepared by Punjab Institute of Art, Language and Culture at a ceremony held at the Governor House. The dictionary consists of seven chapters. The Governor congratulated Dr Sughra Sadaf on completion of first Punjabi language dictionary. “We will also celebrate Punjabi Culture Day in Governor House Lahore very soon”, he said. Dr Sughra Sadaf said that her department had completed this project in two years. “Lahore Rung Radio is also one of our projects to promote Punjabi culture”, she said.