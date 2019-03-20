Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said that incumbent government is committed to strengthening the parliament and the institutions involved in accountability. He said that there is a need to further open up the economy and make it more transparent. The incumbent government had taken several steps to bring reforms in the FBR, he said while talking to media.

Earlier, addressing the Human Resource Summit, finance minister said development of human resource is an agenda item of the government. He said we would have to remove hurdles in the way of fast-tracking of this sector. He said investment in human resource development, health and education is very beneficial in the long run. “Educating youth and investing in their development is both means to an end and end in itself,” Umar said that for the first time the government was integrating the social protection efforts instead of adopting the current fragmented approach. The government is working to set up specific department for poverty alleviation, which also needed coordinated approach. However, the government would have to create fiscal space that could be done by adopting innovative financial instruments.

Finance minister further said that Pakistan is looking forward towards institution, World Bank and private sector to introduce innovative financial instruments. He assured that government is ready for legislation if it required. Finance minister said that government is also establishing Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to work with private sector and mobilize funds for not only infrastructure projects but also for social sector.