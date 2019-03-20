Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that we had provided free education, books
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Faisal Campus of the Educators School in Gujrat on Wednesday, Parvez Elahi said that he always asks Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that he should start from where we had left as if basic education is started from primary level only then the students can reach the universities and technical education institutions.
He said that we had established schools, colleges and Gujrat University like educational institutions, Gujrat University is state of the art where 17,000 girls and boys are studying, pick and drop facilities for other cities are also available. He said that it is my wish that no subject is left out which is not being taught here but unfortunately previous government did not provide not a single paisa for Gujrat University because he has never attached any importance to education, by establishing few “Daanish Schools” one cannot get education, today those schools have also failed like "Neeli, Peeli Taxi” and Mechanical Tandoors.
The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that we always made projects for the welfare of common and poor man, established 1122 Emergency Service for the first time in history, provided free medicines in emergency, I had left
Ch Parvez Elahi further said that I feel happy by visiting an institution linked with education, when I was establishing the Gujrat University
He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of good intentions, he has love for the poor in his heart, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also is a man of good heart and he fully realizes what are the needs of an individual
The ceremony was also attended by ex-Nazim Ch. Shuja Zeb Jaura, Members Parliament Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan Shah, Ch. Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, ex-provincial minister Mian Imran Masood, chairman Ch. Ghulam Rasool