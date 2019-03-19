Share:

KARACHI- Haseeb Hassan, director par excellence, after giving us blockbuster television serials like Nannhi, Diyar-e-DIL, Mann Mayal & the 2018 hit feature film Parwaz Hai Junoon, has confirmed the much awaited telefilm ‘Laal’.

Based on a story around the life of an Officer of Pakistan Navy, Laal is a made for TV film which will be telecasted, as a Pakistan Day’s special telefilm.

Penned by the acclaimed writer, Umera Ahmed, Laal has been produced and directed by Haseeb Hassan, and features a stellar star cast including Bilal Abbas Khan, Kubra Khan, GoharRasheed, Iffat Umer, RasheedNaz, SaleemMairaj, Sidra Niazi, Adnan Shah Tipu& Adnan Jaffar in pivotal roles.

Laal is a presentation of Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, and produced with support of the Pakistan Navy.