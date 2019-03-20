Share:

KARACHI-The Habib University Foundation (HUF), USA and members of its host committee are organising an event on March 30, 2019, at 6:30pm in Houston, USA, to celebrate the tradition of sustaining excellence in higher education.

According to President Habib University Wasif A Rizvi, “Globally renowned institutions have sustained itself over centuries because of the generosity of the community that they have been able to develop and Habib University aims to do the same.”

Habib University believes in investing in the potential offered by Pakistan’s youth, and cultivating leaders who will lead the society to monumental accomplishments.

The event will encompass the journey of learners’ self-cultivation and a grounded sense of their own self-worth and potential.

Mr Mehdi Hassan, the keynote speaker is an award-winning journalist, political commentator, presenter and author. President Habib University Wasif A Rizvi will introduce the varsity. A welcome note will be delivered by Mr Shoukat Dhanani, president Dhanani Group, USA, and director of the Habib University Foundation.