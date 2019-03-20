Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat Tuesday. Arrangements for holding international investment conference were given final shape in the meeting.

Secretary Industries, MD PSIC, CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting. While addressing the meeting, provincial minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to make best arrangements for the holding of the conference which will be held on April 12 at Expo Center, Johar Town. The minister said that the destiny of the nation can be changed by enhancing investment and this conference will open new opportunities of investment in Punjab.

He said that the representatives of leading business companies of the world will participate in this investment conference.