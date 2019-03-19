Share:

ISLAMABAD-At the convocation of Iqra University Islamabad Campus, 330 graduating students received degrees while 121 students were awarded gold medals for their extraordinary performance here at the Convention Centre on Tuesday, a statement said.

The ceremony was marked with appreciation from teachers, parents and motivation by President Dr Arif Alvi, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Besides the officials of Iqra University, Chairman Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, Chancellor Eram Asad Lakhani, Vice Chancellor Dr Waseem Qazi, Vice President Dr Islam and Project Director Ibrahim Khan were also present in the ceremony.

Students of different departments including fashion and design, social sciences, computing, technology and electronic engineering received their degrees.

Bachelors, Masters and PhD students were awarded degrees out of which 121 were gold medallists.

At the end of the convocation, President Dr Arif Alvi addressed the participants and congratulated the students and their parents for their hard work.

The president termed these students ‘future leaders’ of Pakistan and ‘agents of change’ for better future of the country.