Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jim Carrey has a history of criticising Donald Trump’s presidency - but his latest effort might just be his harshest yet. Carrey posted a drawing on his Twitter account blaming Trump for the massacres at the two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand.

The Mask actor posted a drawing on his Twitter account on Monday.

A swastika is seen on Trump’s forehead, and he appears to be screaming.

The caption reads: “Innocent people are now being slaughtered, families ruined and childrens’ lives destroyed. All in his name.

“If the Craven Republican Senate allows this vile miscreant to continue encouraging devisiveness, the ‘Trump Presidency’ will become an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT.”

On Saturday, Carrey posted a drawing of himself crying in response to the carnage in Christchurch. “My heart is with you New Zealand,” he wrote.

“My tears are for all of us.” The drawing depicts Carrey’s eye as a map of New Zealand.

Trump waded into the controversy over his response to the massacre of 50 people in two New Zealand mosques, complaining that he was being blamed for the tragedy.

Trump appeared to be referring to criticism of his response to the attack.