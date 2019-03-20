Share:

ISLAMABAD - Technical experts from Pakistan and India Tuesday met at the proposed zero points and finalised Kartarpur Corridor alignment.

Both the sides finalised technicalities involved in construction of the corridor. The official sources said that both Pakistan and India had erected barbed wire on their respective sides. They also reached an understanding about possible elevation of the corridor during the meeting which lasted for around three hours. Pakistan and India had, last week, agreed to work expeditiously on opening of Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy sites on both sides of the border. The official sources said that next round of the dialogue will be held at Wagah on April 2. This time an Indian delegation will visit Pakistan for the meeting. After Tuesday’s talks, both the delegations will report back to their respective governments, besides submitting survey reports, after which the crossing points will be agreed upon, the official sources said.

Next round of dialogue at Wagah on April 2

Talks were held between the delegations of Pakistan and India at Attari Complex, Amritsar, last week which gave the two sides an opportunity to sort out modalities for opening of the corridor between Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and Gurdwara Baba Nanak in India for the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak being held in December this year. Islamabad has proposed 500 permits for Kartarpur pilgrims. The groundbreaking of the project on the Pakistani side was performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Kartarpur Sahib on November 28, 2018.

On March 14, a Pakistani delegation had crossed over to India at Wagah to negotiate the mechanism that will govern the operations of the Kartarpur Corridor. The hope is to provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib, a small town in Narowal, 4 kilometres from the Pakistan-India border, where Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

China has also welcomed the meeting between Pakistani and Indian officials to finalise modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor. During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang expressed hope that progress on the matter would help to further ease tensions between Pakistan and India and improve the regional situation. Geng urged both sides to continue to demonstrate goodwill to settle differences through dialogue and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

Fifty per cent of the four-kilometre stretch of the Kartarpur Corridor being built by Pakistan has been completed while the stretch between Zero Line to Baba Nanak’s shrine is being built by India. New Delhi is also building a passenger terminal at Zero Line.