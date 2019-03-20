Share:

KARACHI -Students have always played key role in peace building in society, which is evident from the fact that no movement across the world achieved success without the involvement of students. In this context, students of Pakistan are not behind their peers in other countries of the world.

These views were expressed by noted journalist Mubashir Zaidi while delivering a lecture at University of Karachi. The KU Students’ Advisor Office’s Debate and Discussion Society arranged the lecture titled, “Role of Students’ Movements in Peace Building in Society” at Auditorium of the Faculty of Pharmacy. The event was organised in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research.

Mr Zaidi stressed that students must be provided with the opportunity to share and raise concerns about social and economic issues, saying proper platform could transform students into real agent of change.

During his talk, Mubashir Zaidi shed lights on the history of students’ movements and described how the students have played vital roles in those movements and provides different and positive prospective to their respective countries on education, economic and social reforms. He asked the students to adopt the habit of reading as it is very essential for them. The KU Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali mentioned that lecture was arranged for the students so that they could get learnt about what kind of role students have played to bring positive changes in the societies.