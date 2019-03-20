Share:

LAHORE - Lady health workers continued their protest on the Mall on second consecutive on Tuesday.

LHWs staged a sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly for revised service structure, scale upgrade, regularisation of ad hoc employees and payment of outstanding arrears.

Like the last day, the talks remained inconclusive, causing the protesting LHWs to spend the entire day on roads. Determined LHWs have refused to call off protest till acceptance of all demands.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands, the protesting LHWs chanted slogans against the bureaucracy and the government.

The police deputed additional personnel to cope with large number of protesters. In the afternoon, the police caught a suspect from the venue of protest, recovering police cap and official identity card. The suspect was handed over to the Civil Lines Police station for further investigation.

Like the last day, commuters were the ultimate sufferers of the protest. The Police blocked The Mall from Avari Chowk to Regal Chowk, diverting traffic to adjoining roads. Commuters from Queen’s Road were also not given access to Faisal Chowk. The traffic was diverted to Lawrence Road. Massive traffic jam was witnessed throughout the day as all these roads were already overburdened. People faced difficulties in getting access to schools for taking children home. People were seen exchanging harsh arguments with protesting LHWs on not getting a way to go to their respective destinations.

The day long protest also annoyed traders. The shopkeepers complained about losing business due to frequent protests. They urged the government to ensure implementation on the already taken decision regarding ban on such protests at The Mall.

President LHWs Rukhsana Anwar said that the protest would continue till acceptance of all demands. “We have already spent night under open sky along with small kids. We will not take back even a single step till acceptance of our all legitimate demands,” she said.

PHC closes down 36 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 36 quackery outlets during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams had visited 187 treatment centres in Nosheran Virkan (Gujranwala), Mian Channu (Khanewal), Okara and Nankana, where respectively 11, 10, eight and seven quackery outlets were sealed. In all these cities, around 46 centres each were visited by the teams, which were accompanied by the police officials. As per the census, 84 businesses of quacks were found to have been converted into other trades.