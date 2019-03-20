Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer to direct Federal Board of Revenue for clearing refund claims of up to Rs10 million in the first phase as the community was facing serious shortage of capital to run businesses.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, LCCI president Almas Hyder, senior vice president Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and vice president Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that delay in income tax and sales refunds to the trade and industry was hampering growth of productive sectors. They said that delay in release of huge funds amounting to billions has triggered serious liquidity crunch for the exporters and manufacturers that might lead to closure of several units.

The LCCI office-bearers said the authorities concerned should take realistic view of the matter and allow the refunds of sales tax and income tax up to Rs10 million at the earliest. They said that the process to get refunds was so lengthy and cumbersome that sometimes it took months to a manufacturer or an exporter to get own money refunded. They said that the businessmen were bearing huge financial cost on their own hard earned stuck-up money, therefore, the FBR chairman should look into the matter and ensure early release of refunds. They said that the businessmen have now started feeling the pinch as the businesses were already in deep troubles and experiencing toughest times because of multiple internal and external challenges. Now the delay in release of their own money was adding to their miseries, they said.

Meanwhile, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), SAARC Chamber, Lahore Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) and United Business Group (UBG), unanimously welcoming goodwill gesture of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue for addressing the genuine grievance of the business community on priority, said wealthy and potential non-tax payers must be fixed up at all cost to widen tax net and chambers will fully cooperate with the government in this regard.

Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik, while talking to a high level delegation of trade leaders led by Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI, said that ratio of taxpayers in Pakistan is even less than Afghanistan which he added is point to concern and broadening of tax net is a must for strengthening of the national economy and the survival of the country. Ilmas Hyder President LCCI represented the traders of Lahore was also present on this occasion.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, who is also chairman UBG, the largest alliance of chambers in the country, said that FPCCI in principle, agreed to lend helping hand to the government in this regard. He said plugging of revenue leakage and broadening of tax net will ultimately benefit the existing taxpayers in terms of reduction in heavy taxation.

Eng Daroo Khan said that all chambers across the country will not only resolve the issues being faced by the traders but also convince the trading community to pay their due taxes timely. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured to take stock of all genuine grievances of the business community on top priority and had directed all ministry and attached departments to expedite the rederssal of the problems of the traders. He said that its good omen for traders that FBR Chief along with his team will visit federation every month for two days for instant decisions in financial and policy matters.

“Around 1.2 million people pay taxes in Pakistan while the number of traders paying tax on electricity bills surpasses seven million, this gap can be bridged through sincere efforts backed by the government,” he added .He said that federation will fully continue to support the government and repose confidence on the sagacious and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan provided taken into confidence on all important policy framing process to make then practically viable.

Highlighting Prime Minister’s plan to build taxpayer profiles through the National Database and Registration Authority, President Lahore Chamber Ilmas hyder said earlier too, the National Database and Registration Authority has identified more than three million potential tax-payers, who have luxury houses in posh areas and multiple banks accounts and frequently visit foreign countries, but do not pay taxes. He said these efforts failed because more than half of the notices could not be delivered to the recipients.