Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahathir Mohamad will visit Pakistan on March 21-23, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.

During his stay in Islamabad, Prime Minister Mahathir will be the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23rd, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

Dr Mahathir, who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including several leading businessmen.

His bilateral engagements include a call on President Dr Arif Alvi and a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by delegation-level talks.

The two prime ministers will also speak at the round table meeting of the CEOs of industries, who desire to invest in automobile and telecommunication sectors of Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Mahathir’s visit will further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries. The focus of the interest is on enhancing economic, trade, investment and defence ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries,” the Foreign Office statement said.