Share:

ISLAMABAD- Homicide Unit of Islamabad police arrested a man allegedly involved in killing his daughter in the name of ‘honour’ in Khana Dak area, said a police spokesman.

He said that Superintendent of Police (Rural) Umer Khan received information that an 18 year old girl Ghinwa Jabeen, daughter of Yunus, resident of Khanna Dak, died under mysterious circumstances few days back and the family hurriedly shifted the body to native village in Chakwal for burial.

Following the information, SP (Rural) constituted a special team to investigate into the matter. The team succeeded to unearth the facts and statement of mother of the deceased also endorsed the claim that Ghinwa Jabeen was killed by her father. The police have arrested Yunus who confessed, during initial interrogation, that he suspected his daughter’s character and subsequently stabbed her to death on March 12. The police have recovered clothes of the girl having blood on stains. Further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated police performance and directed all police officials to resolve the crime cases of heinous nature on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan held an important meeting in connection with preparations for Pakistan Day Parade. According to details, the meeting was attended by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP (Security) Suleman, SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul and high officials from other law enforcement agencies.

The meeting discussed issues related to security, ongoing search and combing operations, checking at filtration points, traffic issues, and coordination with all stake holders.

The IGP said that foolproof security arrangements should be made for prevention of any untoward incident.