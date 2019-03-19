Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man shot dead his nephew for refraining him from building stone wall in a street located at Chak Saghu at Chontra, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, a resident, Amin, appeared before PS Chontra officials and lodged a complaint that his real brother Altaf was constructing a stone wall in a street leading to his house. He added that he along with his sons requested Altaf to put stones inside as this wall might narrow down the street. On this, Altaf rushed inside his house and appeared again while having a pistol in his hand, the applicant said. He said that his brother opened firing on his son Shakil, killing him on the spot. The killer managed to escape from the scene, he said.

“We rushed Shakil to nearby rural health centre where doctors pronounced him dead,” Amin told police.

A heavy contingent of police, headed by Station House Officer PS Chontra and investigators of homicide investigation unit visited the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

Body of the man was later moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

Police registered a case against the killer and are carrying raids to arrest him.

Separately, a gang of 3 armed robbers stormed into a grocery store located at Dhamial Chowk at 10 pm last night and tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from owner Raja Shabbir, sources said. The gang opened firing on the shopkeeper when he tried to show resistance. The shopkeeper, however, remained unhurt while the dacoits fled from scene, sources said.

They said that the same gangsters at Hassan Mobiles at Chakri Road made the shopkeeper hostage on gunpoint. The dacoits snatched cash and mobile phones from the owner and later shot and injured him over putting off resistance. The dacoits sped away towards Chakri on a bike. The victim shopkeeper was rushed to DHQ Hospital for treatment.

The victims reported the incidents to PS Saddar Bairooni, but no case was registered against the gang.

In yet another daring incident of house robbery, unknown burglars scaled the walls of a house in Sector-II of Abad Cooperating Housing Society (Gulshanabad) at Adiala Road and made off with cash, gold and other valuables. The house owner Hamza lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni to register a case against the robbers. A police team visited the crime scene and obtained CCTV footage to trace out the robbers.

Meanwhile, CPO Abbas Ahsan paid a surprise visit to PS Cantt and Traffic Office. He later inspected SDPO Office and met with complainants. The CPO was received by SHO PS Cantt Mirza Javed Iqbal and SDPO Sardar Babar Mumtaz. The CPO imparted necessary directions to the concerned police officers for better service delivery. Later, the CPO inspected Traffic Office and checked the record there.