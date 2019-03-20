Share:

MIRPUR - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday asked Israel to stay away from Kashmir as any Israeli penetration in to Jammu and Kashmir would further exacerbate regional tensions.

“Israel is in the occupation of Palestinian lands and India is involved in the brutal suppression of Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

The collaboration and mutual cooperation between them is comprehensible,” he said addressing a seminar on Kashmir organized by the Pakistan Solidarity Council (Milli Yakjehti Council).

The seminar was also addressed by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq, acting chief of Jamaat Islami Pakistan, Liaqat Baluch, JUI-F leader and former Deputy Chairman Senate, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Professor Ibrahim Khan, APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Member of AJK Legislative Assembly (MLA), Abdul Rashid Turrabi and others.

Describing the Kashmir dispute as a living reality, the AJK President said the world could not overlook it for long.

“India’s attempt to characterize the Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination as terrorism cannot stop the people of Kashmir from pursuing their just demand.”

India’s attempt to brand Kashmir’s freedom struggle as terrorism cannot stop Kashmiris from pursuing their just demand”

He said peace and security in the region could not be secured without peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict on the basis of the principles of justice and fairness and in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

The AJK President said both India and Pakistan should invest their resources in diplomacy, dialogues and negotiations as the two nuclear-armed countries could not afford a persistent tension or war.

“The root cause of the Kashmir issue is the denial of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people,” Khan emphasised and added that warmongering was not in the interest of either India or Pakistan.

Rejecting any out of the box solution of the Kashmir dispute, President Masood said there could be no acceptable resolution of the Kashmir dispute without taking the people of Kashmir on board.

The people of Kashmir, he added, being a principal party to the dispute were inside the box and they needed to be taken into confidence about their future.

Expressing serious concern over the imposition of the ban on Jamaat-i-Islami in Indian Occupied Kashmir and closure of hundreds of schools being run by the party, the president said the closure of welfare projects would jeopardize the educational future of the thousands of students.

Jamaat Islami, he said, was the most vibrant organization, known for its humanitarian work across the occupied territory. The ban on the party was an attack on the religious sentiments of Kashmiris, he added.