Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Wednesday she has written to the European Union seeking to delay Britain's departure from the bloc until June 30.

May announced during her weekly Prime Minister's Question Time that she had made the request in a letter sent Wednesday morning to Donald Tusk, President of the EU Council.

May told MPs in the House of Commons that if the extension is agreed she plans to put her Brexit deal to MPs for a third vote.

Describing her request as a short extension, May said she did not believe a longer extension would be in anyone's interest as it would mean Britain having to take part in EU elections this year.

If the House of Commons rejects her deal it will be up to MPs to decide how to proceed.

"I'm not prepared to delay Brexit any further than June 30," she said.

People in Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU, with a departure date set for March 29.

May will travel to Brussels Thursday to meet EU member state leaders. Any delay to Brexit will need approval from all 27 EU member states.

Opposition politicians in the House of Commons, including Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, accused May of plunging the country into a crisis.