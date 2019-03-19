Share:

LAHORE-Being able to watch dramas that are hitting different topics of the society, it is indeed a blessing to be a Pakistani drama fan. With so many dramas going on air at a time, and still being able to produce every new serial with different issue is undoubtedly an achievement for our television industry.

Under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, Mera Rab Waris is a new drama serial that is televised on Geo Entertainment featuring Danish Taimoor and Madiha Imam on the pivotroles.

Penned down by Jahanzeb Qamar, this drama is based on a girl Ayesha, played by Madiha who is a lively soul and has a close affiliation with religion and the traditional culture, while Haris (Danish Taimoor) is the guy belonging to a liberal household.

How these incompatible characters will pair up and what chemistry they will have will unfold in the upcoming episodes, but what happened in the recent episode is as follows:

The drama started with Haris’s family at Ayesha’s house to consider her for marriage, but after Ayesha came in front of everyone, covered from head to toe, the disappointment on the face of Haris and his family, except his father was visible. After going home, despite the persuasion of Haris’s father, his mother and Haris too said a clear no for Ayesha.

The other character in the story is the son of Ayesha’s old driver Faizan, who is secretly and deeply in love with Ayesha. He saw Haris in the house and tried telling Ayesha about his nature and attitude as he has seen him on roads fighting and shouting but was stopped by his mother.

Ayesha on the other hand saw a glimpse of Haris and is unconsciously developing feelings for him. Despite all the prayers of not to think about him, she is incapable to get over his thoughts, while Haris’s family has given up on Ayesha as an option to be Haris’s bride and is now in search of other girls for him.

In the preview of the next episode, Ayesha seems to be disappointed as she overhears her parents talking about rejection from Haris’s family.

The plot of the drama seems very interesting and new as compared to the current dramas. Danish Taimoor and Madiha Imam have paired up for the very first time, which is anticipation for the fans.

To see how the plot thickens and what chemistry Haris and Ayesha will have, tune into Geo Entertainment every Friday at 8pm.