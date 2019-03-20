LAHORE - The office-bearers of Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association Tuesday threatened to stage a protest outside Punjab Assembly if their demands are not met by March 26.

READ MORE: Aussie PM summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's 'reckless' remarks on NZ massacre

Earlier in the day, a number of PPLA members staged a demo at Nasser Bagh. Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz wooed them to end the protest at a meeting with demonstrators.

The minister assured the protesting teachers of fulfilling their just demands.

The demonstrators’ demand include upgrade one-step pay scale, end to pay cuts, introducing professional allowances for teachers and principals.

The minister urged teachers to cooperate with the government in introducing education reforms.

READ MORE: Fostering resilience in children

However, the protesters expressed their resolve to state a protest on March 26 in front of Punjab Assembly if their demands are not met.