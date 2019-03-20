Share:

LAHORE - The office-bearers of Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association Tuesday threatened to stage a protest outside Punjab Assembly if their demands are not met by March 26.

Earlier in the day, a number of PPLA members staged a demo at Nasser Bagh. Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz wooed them to end the protest at a meeting with demonstrators.

The minister assured the protesting teachers of fulfilling their just demands.

The demonstrators’ demand include upgrade one-step pay scale, end to pay cuts, introducing professional allowances for teachers and principals.

The minister urged teachers to cooperate with the government in introducing education reforms.

However, the protesters expressed their resolve to state a protest on March 26 in front of Punjab Assembly if their demands are not met.