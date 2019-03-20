 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden on Wednesday said the nation will observe a two-minute silence in memory of the Christchurch martyrs and that they will broadcast Azaan (the call to prayer) on Friday in solidarity with the Muslim community.

READ MORE: Aussie PM summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan's 'reckless' remarks on NZ massacre

Speaking to media on her second visit to Christchurch Arden said, "There is a desire to show support to the Muslim community as they return to mosques, particularly on Friday.”

"To acknowledge this there will be a two minutes' silence on the same day. We will also broadcast nationally, via TVNZ and RNZ, Azaan," she added.

Ardern added, they are planning for a memorial service for the Christchurch martyrs adding, that government wants to involve the rest of New Zealand.

Fifty people died in the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch after a lone attacker opened fire during Friday prayers on March 15. An Australian white supremacist gunman was charged for the killing. 

READ MORE: Fostering resilience in children

Hundreds of mourners gathered in a Christchurch cemetery for the first funerals of those killed in the twin mosque massacre as New Zealanders braced for days of emotional farewells following the mass slayings.