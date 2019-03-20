Share:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden on Wednesday said the nation will observe a two-minute silence in memory of the Christchurch martyrs and that they will broadcast Azaan (the call to prayer) on Friday in solidarity with the Muslim community.

Speaking to media on her second visit to Christchurch Arden said, "There is a desire to show support to the Muslim community as they return to mosques, particularly on Friday.”

"To acknowledge this there will be a two minutes' silence on the same day. We will also broadcast nationally, via TVNZ and RNZ, Azaan," she added.

Ardern added, they are planning for a memorial service for the Christchurch martyrs adding, that government wants to involve the rest of New Zealand.

Fifty people died in the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch after a lone attacker opened fire during Friday prayers on March 15. An Australian white supremacist gunman was charged for the killing.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in a Christchurch cemetery for the first funerals of those killed in the twin mosque massacre as New Zealanders braced for days of emotional farewells following the mass slayings.