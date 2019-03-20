Share:

The festival of Nowruz celebrated at UNESCO headquarters in Paris to mark the beginning of the spring.

The UNESCO delegations of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan organized the event to contribute to the cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Moin ul Haque represented Pakistan as one of the host countries.

During the festival, the guests were entertained with cultural performances and traditional cuisine of participating countries.

The festival of Nowruz was inscribed on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016.