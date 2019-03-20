Share:

ISLAMABAD - The clear decisive manner in which the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has dealt with Christchurch terrorist attack has won her many admirers in Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a Twitter message on Tuesday that the way in which the prime minister of New Zealand dealt with the terrorist attack in Christchurch has won many admirers in the country.

Thanking the prime minister for recognizing the bravery of Dr Naeem Rashid, he said the prime minister has won the hearts of Pakistanis for her compassion and leadership.