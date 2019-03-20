Share:

KARACHI-The practice of dumping oil into Arabian Sea near Mubarak village has become a very serious cause of environmental hazard for the people living nearby.

It endangers not only the marine life but also troubles the lives of local fishermen, for they are now unable to catch large quantity of fish as they used to do in the past.

Due to oil dumping the life around costal line has been compromised, the number of dead fish floating on the sea is increasing day by day while the quality of fish meat is also not same as before.

These views were expressed by expert in marine biological affairs, Dr. Shehnaz Rashid, Centre of Excellence in Marine Biology, University of Karachi on Monday.

While quoting her recent research, Shehnaz Rashid warned that oil spilling into the Arabian Sea near Mubarak village has become a serious cause of environmental hazard in the area.

She mentioned that since the refinery of Byco, Hubco Plant and shipment of coal in Port Qasim, the marine life of costal area has been seriously affected. According to the habitant Mubarak village and nearby localities, before this situation when they put their bucket into the water they got live fish but now the situation gets divert and become worst as they often find dead fishes everywhere.

“If we see the Pakistan’s coast line it is 1,050 kilometres long and the depth for fishing is now become 300 miles. So our export potential should be US$1.2 to 1.7 billion annually but due to factory’s wastage and other environmental pollution the export level goes down and now unfortunately our export level become US$350 million dollars per year. It is not false if we said we only export garbage to other countries.”

Shehnaz Rashid while giving reference to her research said that the first spill was spotted by the fisherman who works with local fishing communities at Abdur Rehman Goth in recent past.

She further said we are also getting conflicting news that some people think it may be due to leakage of pipe line while some other thinks it comes from the passing vessels.

However, she added that the biggest loss, whatever happens there, is faced by the fishermen. “Their only source of income is exporting marine items mainly fish to other countries. But after this disaster they have become jobless for a long period of time. They do not even have an idea when it will settle down and when they get back to their work once again. Their equipment gets destroyed that included nets, boats and others.”

According to her, another loss which fishermen have faced is that their environment gets polluted. Due to this pollution they are becoming ill or fall to various diseases.

She added that the Mubarak village which used to be a beautiful picnic point is now not the same place and no one wants to go there anymore.

Dr. Shehnaz Rashid observed that scientists have made several reports in this regard and contacted to different authorities to take action. She urged that people should raise their voices for protection of marine lives and pollution-free costal lines so that we could get a boost in export and have a beautiful picnic spots as well.