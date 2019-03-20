Share:

BEIJING - China and Pakistan on Tuesday held strategic dialogue and undertook in-depth discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), trade, investment and economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts and regional and international issues.

The dialogue was co-chaired by State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi for China and Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pakistan.

The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their time-tested and all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and agreed to maintain regular two-way high-level political and official exchanges.

They expressed commitment to translate the vision of the leadership to build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

The two sides reaffirmed support to each other on all core issues of their national interest. They underlined that State sovereignty and territorial integrity were cardinal principles of UN Charter and international law.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for de-escalation of tensions in South Asia and underlined the need for dialogue and peaceful means to resolve all outstanding disputes.

Cooperation against terrorism to be enhanced

The two sides also agreed to further intensify cooperation with regular meetings of all bilateral mechanisms to take forward practical cooperation in respective fields.

They agreed to strengthen people-to-people contacts, cultural cooperation and tourism. It was noted that China and Pakistan were celebrating 2019 as the year of sister-cities exchanges.

The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the commitment to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and agreed to continue the smooth implementation of CPEC projects, especially its Special Economic Zones. While rejecting the negative propaganda against CPEC, they expressed a strong resolve to safeguard CPEC from all kinds of threats.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation against terrorism by strengthening communication and coordination in relevant fields.

The Chinese side highly appreciated Pakistan’s commitment and efforts to counter terrorism.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan expressed appreciation for Chinese support for Pakistan’s efforts.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in Afghanistan and expressed support for the ongoing efforts for peace and reconciliation.

Both sides reiterated support for Afghan-owned Afghan-led inclusive peace process and called on all stakeholders in Afghanistan to become part of an intra-Afghan dialogue.

They also urged all sides to show flexibility to find a durable solution to the Afghan conflict.

The two sides agreed to continue their mutual collaboration at the regional multilateral and international forums.

They expressed their support for consensus-based reform of the United Nations so that it responds to the interests and concerns of all member States.