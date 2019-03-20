Share:

LAHORE - The five-member Pakistan junior golf team comprising three boys and two girls on Tuesday reached Vietnam for participating in the 13th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final to be contested from today (Wednesday) at the Laguna Lan Co Golf Course in Da Nang.

For the next four days, the young Pakistani golf talent will be fighting it out against champions from other countries of Asia Pacific, said Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) spokesman here on Tuesday.

He said representing the country in boys section are Mohamamd Arsalan in the under-21, M Saqib in under-18 and the youngest one is Damil Ataullah in under-16 age group. As for girls, the two selected ones are Humna Amjad (under-16) and Rimsha Ijaz (under-21).

Dr Asma Shami, chairperson of ladies golf in Pakistan, is manager of the Pakistan junior golf team, which was selected after a series of trials. “For ensuring noteworthy performance, the PGF arranged a four-day training camp at the Defence Raya Golf Course, where Brig (r) Bajwa served as golf coach while Max Babri looked after the mental aspects and his two lectures inspired the young team members in learning the art of crisis handling. Based on the technical training, the team looks more battle-hardened and ready to go into a combat with the best young ones of Asia,” said the spokesman.

All these selected juniors have excelled over their adversaries at the national level in Pakistan and Dr Asma Shami feels confident about their ability to perform impressively in the 13th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final.