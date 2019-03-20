Share:

Pakistan has started forthwith providing a quick and easier online visa to the Chinese citizens, under the new policy, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week

The new visa system has been praised by Pakistan ambassador to China, Masood Khalid, who noted that more Chinese tourists and investment are expected to visit Pakistan in the future.

During a ceremony held here in the Pakistani Embassy, Khalid told the media that China had been selected as one of the five countries to test the new visa system, hoping that Chinese citizens would become the first to utilize the visa system in the initial phase.

“In 2018, 55,000 Chinese people obtained their visa to Pakistan from the Pakistan Embassy and its four consulates in China.

I have confidence that the number of Chinese tourists will further grow in the months to come,” said the ambassador.

According to the ambassador, the increasing number of tourists from China was a manifestation of the fact that the relations between Pakistan and China were growing at a fast pace and the Chinese people wanted to explore Pakistani markets and its tourist spots.

“In the past six months, the Pakistani government has taken a number of steps to encourage investment and tourism in the country, [I believe] the new visa system will further attract investment and tourists worldwide,” noted the ambassador.

In addition to the new online visa system, citizens in 186 countries can now obtain a three-month visa to Pakistan, the ambassador added.