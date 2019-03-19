Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Academy of Letters will announce the ‘Kamal-e-Fun’ Award in field of literature on March 20. Kamal-e-Fun Award is the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of the lifetime achievement in creative and research work. The amount of this award is Rs1,000,000.

Senior officials of PAL said on Tuesday that other national literary awards for the year 2017 will also be announced on the best literary books written during the year in Urdu and other Pakistani languages.