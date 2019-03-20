Share:

DUBAI (PR) The long wait is over as the highly-anticipated Middle Eastern debut of Panasonic LUMIX S Series finally happened in CABSAT 2019 held recently at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Comprising of the LUMIX S1R and S1, the LUMIX S is the brand’s first full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras with a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor. The new cameras are based on the L-Mount standard, which boasts a well-balanced, large inner diameter and compact dimensions for a flange focus to realize optimum size and performance as a mirrorless camera system. Designed for professional videographers and photographers, the LUMIX S Series has been engineered for unprecedented image quality with high resolution, rich gradation and superior color reproduction.

A high-speed, high-precision AF system based on advanced control technology over the lens, the sensor, and the new Venus Engine enable the user to capture the target in sharp focus without fail. The LUMIX S Series also boasts industry-leading video recording performance (4K 60p/50p), intuitive control, a rugged design for heavy field use, durability, and expandability.