ISLAMABAD-Contrary to the Federal Ministry of Education’s claims of enrolling above 20 million children in school, the government institutions in capital are refusing admission to students in the fresh academic session, The Nation learnt on Tuesday.

The fresh academic session is going to begin in April and parents are approaching government schools operating under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Number of parents expressed their grievances as the government institutions are refusing children the admission in prep class.

Thousands of children are feared to remain out of schools as many of the capital schools are denying new admissions in class prep.

Official said that there are 423 schools and colleges operating under the FDE, and previous government had started prep class in 18 educational institutions as a pilot project.

However, official said that the project has not been extended and no admission is being given in prep class from this academic session.

The prep class admission was started with the collaboration of an NGO, but the year government does not have sufficient funds for admission and it will take students from class 1.

Academic session starts with prep class in state run schools in capital, while children in 3 to 5 sections are enrolled every year.

Officials and parents told The Nation that this year, schools have denied new admissions in class prep owing to limited resources.

New intake would be in class one, only after clearing admission test.

Parents said that where government institutes are denying admission in prep class, private schools have started admission leaving parents on crossroads.

“There are two parallel systems running, while admitting students in private schools will benefit private sector for minting money,” said Ghazala Anwar who was refused prep admission form by Islamabad Model School for Boys (IMCB) G-6/2.

The government under the article 25-A had vowed providing free education to children in government schools, but seems it is struggling with the model now, official said.

Parents prefer their children admitting in model institutions because of better quality and less fee.

An official said that where private schools charged thousands of rupees as admission fee, government institutions took nominal charges of Rs500 only on the time of admission.

The official said that nepotism had rooted deep inside for admission in schools and people with strong backgrounds approach influential government officers for their children admission. “Merit is neglected and lists are provided to principals for admissions,” said the official.

A parent Ghulam Nabi talking to The Nation said that it is clearly a nexus with private school mafia, if government schools admit children in class one, children would have to study at least one year in private schools to prepare for the admission test.

Another parent Saleem Raza pointed out that due to high fee of private schools and transportation costs in capital, educating children has become impossible for majority of working class.

In private schools average yearly expense of educating one child is almost one hundred thousand, as an average school charge around 4000 monthly fee and one has to pay 3000 roughly for bus or van charge per month, excluding uniform and book expense, said Mrs. Gillani another parent.

Many fear that denying admission to entry level in state run free schools would increase the number of out of school children in the country already standing at alarming high.

According to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, with around 22.84 million kids out of school, Pakistan stands on second position in world ranking of out-of-school children with only Nigeria ahead of it.

She said that every citizen pay huge taxes on everything he buys; government can at least provide free education to working class people.

Talking to The Nation, spokesperson Federal Directorate of Education Yasser Chattah said that admissions were not being taken in prep class as the pilot project started in some of the institutions had ended.

He said that article 25-A ensures provision of free education to children aged 5 to 16 and government schools are admitting children of age 5.