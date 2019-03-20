Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore has emerged as the biggest successor in ‘Pakistan International Culinary Festival’ third edition, recently held at Alhamra Cultural Complex Lahore. The professional team of internationally acclaimed chefs led by Christopher Jayaweera and Muhammad Shafiq has managed to win thirty multiple awards for Pearl- Continental Lahore. A total of fourteen food categories were involved in the festival out of which each category has been won by Pearl- Continental Lahore. College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) and Topaz Group of Companies in collaboration with Chefs’ Association of Pakistan (CAP) organised the third Pakistan International Culinary Festival 2019.