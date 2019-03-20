Share:

Lahore - Prof Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, newly-elected president of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, and Vice President Prof Aamer Zaman Khan visited the King Edward Medical University, said a press release. KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal shared the university feats with the visiting dignitaries and briefed them about the ongoing projects. Prof Bhutta praised the university saying: “The KEMU is a role model for all the medical Institutions and the intuitions recognised by PMDC should follow the standards set by KEMU in education and research. We are making the arrangements for online registration and other certifications of doctors on a priority basis. We will bring changes to PMDC.” In response to a question, he said that the council will work on merit without any external pressure. VP Zaman Khan said with the council will continue bettering training system and medical education. Prof Gondal praised the PMDC leadership and made a request for registering KEMU’s PhD programme in clinical subjects with the council.