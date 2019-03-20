Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Over 6.6 million children will be vaccinated during an upcoming polio eradication campaign starting in 12 key districts of the province from March 25. Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication Punjab Coordinator Salman Ghani said at a press briefing at his office on Tuesday: “Four districts, including the provincial capital and southern Punjab districts of DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, are included in the campaign because of more vulnerability to the virus.” “Lahore has seen a child fall prey to poliovirus in January. Children are deemed more at risk in southern Punjab due to proximity and movement from high-risk districts as well as low routine immunisation.