LAHORE - PPP Lahore chapter has started pasting posters of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on heaps of garbage. The move is aimed at expressing anger over statement of the Federal Minister against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement while talking to the media and in a recent tweet, the Minister said that people were calling Bilawal a kid. He (Bilawal) should play carefully or he will be killed in the politics, the tweet reads. Since his remarks and tweet, Sheikh Rashid is on the receiving end from the PPP leaders and workers.

They believe that the Minister has given life threats to top leader of the PPP. Sheikh Rashid, however, denied the impression of giving life threats, stating the statement and tweet was just an advisory to how he (Bilawal) should move to avoid becoming irrelevant in politics.

Meanwhile, PPP workers have planned going to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional Office Rawalpindi on Wednesday (today) to express solidarity with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Top PPP leader has been summoned by NAB for interrogation in fake accounts case.

PPP lost popularity in Punjab: Minister

APP adds: Sheikh Rashid said PPP had lost popularity in Punjab, and in Sindh too it could not clean sweep in the previous elections.

The people of Sindh had great expectations with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

In reply to a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the advisers of the former prime minister were responsible for creating troubles for him, adding Nawaz Sharif did not have decision power.

To a question about defunct organisations, Sheikh Rashid said he never had meeting with any such banned organisation.