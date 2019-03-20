Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) senior leaders on Tuesday said PPP will not compromise on the 18th Amendment and NFC Award.

They said that they will accompany Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the NAB today.

The PPP leaders blamed that the NAB established cases against PPP leaders were shifted to Islamabad on political grounds. The PPP leaders, however, made it clear that they will face these political cases as they did in the past.

Regarding Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed threat to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, they said the PPP will register a case against him. The leaders said three ministers of the ruling party belong to banned outfits, demanding a parliamentary committee to probe against them.

They said that the government didn’t yet contact opposition parties regarding filling up of two vacant posts in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by PPP General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and PPP Punjab-chapter Secretary General Chaudhry Manzoor at a press conference in Islamabad. Former Senate Chairman Bukhari said PPP chairman and co-chairman will appeared in the accountability court and will respond oral and written questions in their defence. He said cases against Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur should be preceded in the Banking Court but their cases have been transferred in Islamabad.