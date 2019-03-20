Share:

ISLAMABAD - ICCI President XI defeated Chairman XI by 19 runs in a friendly cricket match organized by Sports Committee of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) under the chairmanship of Nasir Mehmood Ch here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President ICCI led the President XI , while Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman Founder Group, was leading the Chairman XI. President XI , batting first, scored 174-8 in 20 overs. Sh Awais scored 50 runs and Bilal 37. Nasir Ch captured 3-22 and Naveed Malik 2-25. Wicketkeeper Saeed Bhatti had 4 stumps and 2 catches in his credit.

In reply, Chairman XI were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs. Saeed Bhatti struck 30 while Ashfaq Chatha hit 25 and Akhunzada Faheem 23. Nisar Mirza clinched 3-15 while Bilal and Ahmed took 2 wickets each. Mirza Nisar was named player of the match.

ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal congratulated the PCB and its chief for successfully conducting 8 PSL matches in Karachi. “The successful holding of 8 PSL matches in Pakistan has changed perception of the country across the globe while participation of maximum foreign players has reflected that Pakistan is now a safe country for sports, tourism and investment.”

Moughal said around 200,000 spectators reportedly visited the National Stadium Karachi to witness PSL matches, which showed enthusiasm of Pakistani people towards cricket. He hoped that full-fledged international cricket will now return to Pakistan, which will help in promoting business and economic activities in the country.

Founder Group chairman Zubair Ahmed Malik has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing to host all PSL matches in Pakistan next year. “Sports play crucial role in promoting trade and industrial activities and return of international cricket to Pakistan will be highly beneficial for its economy.”