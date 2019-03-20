Share:

LAHORE - PTCL has further transformed 9 exchanges in 7 cities as part of its NTP. According to a press release, the upgraded exchanges are Khyber Exchange in Peshawar, Tarnol & F11 Exchange in Islamabad, Jauhar Exchange in Karachi, DHA & Misrishah Exchange in Lahore, CTX Faisalabad Exchange in Faisalabad, Mumtazabad Exchange in Multan and Lohianwala Exchange in Gujranwala. Through its transformed network, PTCL now offers faster connections with its enhanced copper network and new fiber network. NTP has yielded positive results in those specific areas where the exchanges have been transformed, resulting in reduction of 32% customer complaints.

The company has earmarked the areas of various exchanges, which have been transformed. The residents of these exchanges can easily find out if they reside in the upgraded exchange areas through the official website. Muhammad Anwar Gaddafi, Executive Vice President, Sales, PTCL, said, “PTCL in an endeavor to provide reliable, high speed and unlimited internet for its customers is upgrading more exchanges under its Network Transformation Project across Pakistan. In our effort to make Pakistan digitally connected, the company’s focus is on improving service quality and strengthening the overall network infrastructure that will benefit the end customer.” Under this massive project, PTCL plans to upgrade top 100 exchanges across Pakistan. The NTP program is of great significance to the company as it is customer centric and PTCL is striving hard to provide better services and improved network quality.