LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has not returned the salaries bill to the Punjab Assembly as yet despite directions from the prime minister to withhold his assent to the controversial legislation allowing Punjab legislators to enjoy certain perks and privileges not available even to the country’s chief executive.

Assembly sources on Tuesday confirmed that the governor had not sent it back to the assembly for reconsideration. Following the passage of salaries bill, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his displeasure over the development particularly to the clauses dealing with life-time perks of the ex-chief ministers. In his tweet, the premier had stated that hefty raise in salaries of lawmakers was not justified in a situation when the country was facing severe financial crunch.

Khan had also directed the Punjab governor not to sign the bill in its present form. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met the prime minister the other day to clear his position regarding the controversy.

Interestingly, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi did an interesting thing following prime minister’s disapproval of the assembly legislation. In a clear case of exceeding his powers under Rule 200 of the Assembly Rules of Procedure, 2019, the speaker omitted the provisions regarding life-time privileges of ex-chief ministers and sent it to the chief minister to be dispatched to the governor for assent.

Speaker exceeded powers to amend salaries bill

The omitted provisions of the bill envisage a spacious house, an official vehicle and a security protocol for the ex-chief ministers.

As a matter of fact, however, the speaker cannot even change a comma or full stop in a legislation passed by an assembly. The Rule 200 authorises the speaker to correct only the patent errors like spelling mistakes and errors of language etc. He cannot change the text or figures as mentioned in any provision of a bill.

The Rule 200 titled as “Correction of patent errors”, states: “Where a bill is passed by the assembly, the speaker shall have power to correct patent errors and make such other changes in the bill as are incidental or consequential upon the amendments accepted by the assembly”.

Under the Constitution, if a certain piece of legislation is required to be amended, the governor can send it back to the assembly for reconsideration within 10 days, pinpointing the provisions needing amendment. The governor will also give the rationale behind the amendments. After it comes back to the assembly, it is up to the legislators to pass the bill as desired by the governor or re-approve it in its actual form.

The governor cannot exercise this power for the second time if the assembly adopts the bill without any amendment. The bill automatically becomes a law after 10 days even though the governor does not sign it.

After omitting (Illegally though) the most controversial part of the said legislation, the Punjab government is now expecting the governor to approve it in its amended form. As the things stand at the moment, the government is not willing to lessen the perks and privileges of legislators who are less likely to support the amended bill at the cost of their financial gains. But there is possibility that Punjab legislators may approve the bill if the government decides to reduce the perks of the chief minister, the speaker, the deputy speaker and the ministers.

There are reports that Punjab government is still indecisive over what to do over the new legislation. Efforts are also afoot to convince the prime minister to make an exception for the lawmakers not holding any public office.

It may be recalled here that following the passage of the salaries bill, Punjab Minister for Information Samsam Bukhari had justified the legislation, stating that the salaries of Punjab lawmakers had now equaled only to their counterparts in KP Assembly. Samsam had also noted that Punjab Assembly members especially the women coming of far off areas were facing financial crunch due to high cost of living in the provincial metropolis.