LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3381.184 million while other four schemes of agriculture sectorof Rs 26026.66 million were recommended for final approval by the federal government.

These schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2018-19, presided over by Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.