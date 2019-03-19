Share:

Ariana will keep ‘iconic’ look for her world tour

LOS ANGELES (GN): Ariana Grande will keep her ‘’iconic’’ look for her ‘Sweetener World Tour’, according to her stylist Law Roach. The 25-year-old songstress kicked off her much-anticipated tour at the Times Union Centre in Albany, New York on Monday night, and the ‘God Is A Woman’ hitmaker has kept her ‘’over-the-knee boots’’ and ‘’ponytail’’ because it’s completes her onstage persona and allows her to ‘’own’’ the stage.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column, Roach said: ‘’Ariana Grande is absolutely iconic. The ponytail is iconic. The A-line skirts are iconic.

Michael Buble: It’s overwhelming on stage

LOS ANGELES (GN): Michael Bublé finds it ‘’overwhelming’’ being on stage. The ‘Lost’ hitmaker admits it can sometimes be emotional for him when he steps onto the stage as he sees his fans in the audience like family.

He said: ‘’I’ll never use the word ‘fan’. It’s short for ‘fanatical’, and I think that’s negative. I don’t think these are fanatics.

‘’I think these are beautiful human beings who need as much love, and who give as much love, as anybody else. When I’m standing there on stage, it’s emotional for me. Sometimes I can control that emotion and sometimes I can’t ... It’s overwhelming. I feel overwhelmed ... and grateful [when I’m onstage]. I didn’t know if I was ever going to come.back.’’

Luke Perry will be honoured by Riverdale

LOS ANGELES (CM)-‘Riverdale’ bosses are still working out the best way to honour Luke Perry. The 52-year-old actor passed away earlier this month after suffering a stroke and while producers plan to address his death through his character, Fred Andrews, they haven’t yet figured out how they will do that because they are still in mourning for the star.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving.