Rawalpindi-A musical show was arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations here on Tuesday. The show was anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja. The singer Afshan Zebi, Laila Jatti, Raj Wali Khan, Azhar Awan and others performed at the jam-packed RAC auditorium.

Resident Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and former Resident Director Naheed Manzoor also participated in the show. While addressing, they said that it was memorable to commemorate Pakistan Day with zeal and zest. They said that Pakistan came into being after countless sacrifices of our forefathers. They said the nation is standing with armed forces during the hard time.