Share:

Islamabad - Senator Rehman Malik’s elder sister passed away yesterday in Sialkot. Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in Sialkot today, 20th March, 2019, in the afternoon. “I would like to inform with a very heavy heart that my second sister died this evening today due to sudden heart attack in Sialkot. Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Wednesday, at 2PM, in Kotali Sialkot.”

Senator Rehman Malik suffered the loss of another sister, just one month back.

The Nation offers sincerest condolences to Senator Rehman Malik and his family on the sad passing. May Allah grant the highest place in Jannah to the departed.