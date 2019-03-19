Share:

ISLAMABAD- Ripah International University arranged a 2-day event on Ideology of Pakistan to highlight the importance of the struggle for separate homeland.

The event started with different programmes including competitions and prize distribution events aiming at celebrating the national day with full devotion and patriotism.

Addressing on the occasion, Chancellor Ripah University Hassan Khan said, “We should thankful to Allah Almighty for having separate homeland for us for which our forefathers have rendered great sacrifices”.