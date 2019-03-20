Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab human rights and minority affairs minister announced a Rs100 million grant for rehabilitation of churches and temples in southern Punjab. He also announced 20.5 million for the deserving students and 10 million for Holi festival in Rahim Yar Khan. According to a handout, the minister made these announcements during his visit to Sheikh Khalifa Auditorium in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday. The visitors also planted saplings at the KEMU as part of the Green Pakistan Campaign. Pro-VC Prof Ijaz Hussain, KEMU Registrar Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Deans members of Academic Council and HODs of all departments were also present.