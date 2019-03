Share:

LAHORE (PR) Following the successful launch of the new season of Coca-Cola Food & Music Festival in Lahore and after catering to more than 350,000 food lovers in sold-out events in Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad and Karachi, the biggest #PartyinTheParkis all set to return to Lahore for the second time as the season finale takes place at Lake City (3 days: 22nd, 23rd and 24th March 2019).