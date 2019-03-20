The SECP has held a series of awareness sessions in Karachi and Lahore to create awareness about recent reforms introduced for ease of doing business.
The participants were apprised about the SECP's reforms that have been introduced in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Sindh Investment Department and Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to reduce time, procedures and cost of starting a business.
These reforms include integration of SECP eServices with EOBI, Punjab Business Registration Portal and Sindh Business Registration Portal. The integration of SECP
Now a company, through SECP e-Services, can also register online with FBR (for NTN), EOBI, Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI)/Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Labor Department, Punjab and Sindh
Besides, the SECP has also started issuing copies of certificates of incorporation through email instantly with company incorporation.
After these reforms, the SECP
A large number of lawyers, business consultants, accountants and representatives of businesses attended the sessions. The representatives of FBR, SBP, EOBI, PITB, Investment Department Sindh, SESSI and Labor Department Sindh also there.
The SECP team also apprised the participants about current legal and regulatory framework for
Besides,