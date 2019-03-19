Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan suspended Station House Officer Wah Cantt Khalid Abbasi for not initiating action against an armed gang which attacked a private hospital, torturing the staffers and injuring a doctor.

“SHO Wah Cantt has been suspended for not taking action against the perpetrators,” Abbas announced on Tuesday through social media. He also said, “Complicity will not be tolerated”.

The CPO took action against the SHO while taking notice of a video clip tagged on his tweeter handler by a citizen Dr Farhan Virk showing a gang equipped with lethal weapons and hockey sticks and attacking hospital staffers who were offering prayers outside Noori Hospital at Wah Cantt for not providing them with drugs.

The armed men also resorted to aerial firing with an AK-47 besides beating the employees with sticks and injuring a doctor as well.

A case was registered against the attackers while further investigation in underway, said a spokesman. The culprits would be arrested soon, he said.

Meanwhile, police have booked a man on charges of attempting to assault a six year old girl student at Kallar Syedan. The accused was also caught by the father of the girl who handed him over to police.

According to sources, NZ, a poor peanut seller residing at Mangal Mor, appeared before Kallar Syedan police officials and lodged a complaint stating that her two daughters IB, 7, and SB, 6, were returning home after attending school when a man Aslam son of Riaz, living near Makki Mosque and originally belonging to Talat Park, Lahore, caught SB and took her to a nearby shop, where he tried to rape her. He, however, said that he along with two of his friends Kashir Zada and Zar Sher Khan rushed to the place and caught the man. He requested the police to register a case against the accused.

Taking action, police lodged a case under sections 376 and 511 of Pakistan Penal Code and sent the accused behind the bars. “Police will produce the accused before a court of law today (Wednesday) to obtain his physical remand for further investigation,” said an investigator while talking to media men.

CPO Abbas Ashan, meanwhile, transferred PRO Sub Inspector Imran Haider Kazmi and appointed him as new SHO PS Wah Cantt. The newly-appointed SHO Imran Haider Kazmi assumed his charge and vowed to curb the crime in the area.