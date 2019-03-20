Share:

Islamabad Police have barred Pakistan Peoples Party jialas (workers) from entering the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office after a strife between both parties.

The PPP workers raised slogans against the government. A clash between the police and jialas took place at NADRA Chowk. PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar also got involved in a scuffle with the officials.

Three policemen were injured in the conflict. The police baton-charged the party workers and detained at least 50 persons.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said more than 200 party workers were arrested and at least 50 workers were missing, as clashes erupted between the workers and police outside the NAB Rawalpindi head office.

The workers, who had gathered to welcome their leaders, allegedly pelted stones at police officers who tried to stop them at Nadra Chowk. At least one policeman was injured in the clashes.

The National Accountability Bureau will today hand over a questionnaire comprising 124 questions to interrogate Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the fake bank accounts case.