Lahore - PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding key cabinet responsibility to a disqualified corruption convict and has termed this step a contempt of court.

In a statement on Tuesday, Marriyum said that Imran Khan had once again taken one of his classic U-turn by shamelessly eating his words regarding expelling Jahangir Tareen from the party in case he was disqualified. Instead he has gifted him an opportunity to rob people off their lands, she said.

Khan had very cleverly “outsourced corruption” to Jahangir Tareen. Which is why Khan is in bed with his ATM Machine run on money laundering, she added.

The former Information Minister questioned under what law was Jahangir Tareen given the permission to sit in cabinet meetings and even worse still given responsibility involving public money.

She said that someone who is known for Insider Trading, money laundering, false defaults and loan write-off cannot be trust with public money under any circumstances. This, she said was tantamount to contempt of the court that disqualified Jahangir Tareen, and urged the court to establish its writ.