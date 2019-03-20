Share:

HYDERABAD - The electricity from the first unit utilizing indigenous Thar coal reserves was successfully pumped into the system by Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited (EPTL), realising the nation’s dream of producing electricity through Thar coal .

According to an announcement here on Tuesday, EPTL, the majority owned company of EEL tested and energised the first unit of 330 MW of the combined 660 MW power plant located in Thar Block II.

The successful synchronization happened amidst presence of senior officials of the Company and from China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), the EPC contractor of the project.

The injection of the electrons produced for the very first time from Thar coal regarded as the 7th largest coal reserve in the world with 175 billion tons of lignite coal has redefined Pakistan’s energy landscape and secured the country’s energy future on an indigenous, native footing which will eventually relinquish Pakistan’s dependence on foreign fuel mix.

The sync was also witnessed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to Thar Coal Block II. He was accompanied by President Engro Corporation Gias Khan, Sindh Minister for Energy Imitaz Shaikh, Adviser to CM on Information Murtaza Wahab, Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engro Energy Limited Ahsan Zafar Syed.

The mining and power projects will help save $1.6b per annum

The EPTL one of the early harvest projects of the CPEC commenced the construction of Pakistan’s first 660MW power plant after the financial close of the project in April 2016. The EPTL operates as a subsidiary of Engro Energy along with other sponsors that include HBL, Liberty and China Machinery Engineering Corporation.

The synchronization of the first unit of the power plant is a considerable achievement given that the project has been constructed in a record time of under three years as per schedule and projected costs, a feat in itself given the complexity of the project.

The EPTL power plant will utilize 3.8 MTPA of coal supplied by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company as both projects achieve their commercial operations date (COD) in June 2019. Together both the mining and power projects, managed by Engro Energy, will be able to bring average foreign exchange savings of up to USD 1.6 billion per annum thereby delivering on company’s promise of producing electricity which is from indigenous resources; is abundantly available and is economical.

The 660 MW power plant of EPTL will use circulating fluidized bed (CFB) technology to burn coal. Post-COD, the plant will evacuate 660MW of electricity through a 282-km long 500 kV Double Circuit Quad-Bundle transmission line from EPTL plant to Matiari in Sindh. The power plant – although first for Pakistan to run on Thar coal complies with all local environmental laws and has voluntarily adopted various international compliance standards.

Chief Minister Murad talking on the occasion said the public private partnership model of Engro Corporation and GoS has yielded fruits and Thar dream has finally realized.

The Thar Coal’s first ownership belongs to the people of Tharparkar and it is the first step that the Thar will change Pakistan has begun, he said and added, “We will produce 4000 MWs from Thar Coal Block II alone, while Thar has potential to develop 100 more blocks.”

Celebrating the event, President of Engro Corporation Ghias said the first sync of the power plant on Thar coal is truly a momentous occasion for entire Pakistan. Engro’s commitment to the project goes back almost a decade when we entered into a public private partnership in 2009, he said and added the synchronization of the first unit of the 660MW power plant is both testament to Engro’s capacity to engineer excellence and deliver on this project of national importance which will ensure the energy security of the county.

He thanked federal and Sindh governments for their catalytic role and support in helping Engro Corporation to deliver its commitments of the Thar coal projects.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Chief Executive Officer of Engro Energy and EPTL Ahsan Zafar Syed termed the occasion a historic moment, adding Engro has not only delivered on its promise of realizing the Thar dream but technically demonstrated proof of the concept that Thar coal is suited to produce indigenous energy which can prove to be economical in the long run and reduce our dependence on imported fuel mix.

He acknowledged the efforts of partners and sponsors in the project, adding they played an instrumental role in this landmark achievement. “I am confident that together with all our partners, Engro will forge ahead with synchronization of the second unit of the 660 MW power plant in April 2019 and achieve the COD of both the mining and the power project, as per our commitment, in June 2019,” he said.