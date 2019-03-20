Share:

BAGHDAD (AA) Two Iraqi soldiers were killed in an ambush by Daesh terrorists north of Baghdad on Tuesday, according to a local police officer.

Daesh gunmen opened fire on a military force during a crackdown campaign in al-Tarmia district, 50 kilometers north of Baghdad, Captain Ahmed Khalaf told Anadolu Agency. He said six other soldiers were injured in the attack.

In December 2017, officials in Baghdad declared that Daesh’s military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled following operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance.

However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against Daesh-affiliated “sleeper cells” in certain parts of the country.